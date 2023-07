Actors union agrees to federal mediation with studios as contract deadline nears The union representing Hollywood actors has agreed to mediation in its ongoing negotiations. This came a day before the contract is set to expire. A strike is possible if an agreement isn't reached.

Business Actors union agrees to federal mediation with studios as contract deadline nears Actors union agrees to federal mediation with studios as contract deadline nears Listen · 3:54 3:54 The union representing Hollywood actors has agreed to mediation in its ongoing negotiations. This came a day before the contract is set to expire. A strike is possible if an agreement isn't reached. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor