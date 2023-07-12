Burger King in Thailand launches a 'real cheeseburger'

Between the buns are 20 slices of melted American cheese. It costs around $7 and is cheaper than its meatier counterpart. People describe it as "a bit too much" and "an insane amount of cheese."

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez and, yes, I'd like to order a cheeseburger, hold the burger. If I was in a Burger King in Thailand, that order would be filled. An item dubbed the Real Cheeseburger, launched there this week. It's a bun with 20 slices of melted American cheese in between. It's around $7 cheaper than its meatier counterpart. People describe it as a bit too much, an insane amount of cheese and too intense. Yet another example why it ain't easy being cheesy. It's MORNING EDITION.

