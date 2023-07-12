#2363: That Little Twerp, Melissa : The Best of Car Talk Sherlock Holmes matched wits with Moriarty and Captain Ahab battled his great white whale. Who challenged Click and Clack the Tappet Brothers the most during their over 40 years doing Car Talk, you ask? Not Chrysler's legal team, nor the FCC. No, it was a 13-year-old twerp from Seattle named Melissa. Her first appearance here on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.



And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+! Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

The Best of Car Talk #2363: That Little Twerp, Melissa #2363: That Little Twerp, Melissa Listen · 31:43 31:43 Sherlock Holmes matched wits with Moriarty and Captain Ahab battled his great white whale. Who challenged Click and Clack the Tappet Brothers the most during their over 40 years doing Car Talk, you ask? Not Chrysler's legal team, nor the FCC. No, it was a 13-year-old twerp from Seattle named Melissa. Her first appearance here on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.



And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+! Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor