Accessibility links
Fox News sued for defamation over Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 allegations Trump supporter and Jan. 6 protester Ray Epps sued the network over the allegations of former star, Tucker Carlson. Carlson repeatedly placed Epps at the center of the siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Media

Fox News hit with another defamation lawsuit — this one over Jan. 6 allegations

Enlarge this image

A man who was at the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has sued Fox News for defamation. Here, a woman walks by the Fox News headquarters in New York in April. Nickolai Hammar | NPR/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Nickolai Hammar | NPR/NPR

A man who was at the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has sued Fox News for defamation. Here, a woman walks by the Fox News headquarters in New York in April.

Nickolai Hammar | NPR/NPR

Fox News has been hit with another defamation lawsuit. Ray Epps, a man who was in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, filed the suit this week.

The suit centers on the actions of former primetime star, Tucker Carlson, who was fired by the network this spring. On his show, Carlson repeatedly placed Epps at the center of the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol, without presenting hard evidence.

Fox News settles blockbuster defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems

Media

Fox News settles blockbuster defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems

Tucker Carlson ousted at Fox News following network's $787 million settlement

Media

Tucker Carlson ousted at Fox News following network's $787 million settlement

"In the aftermath of the events of January 6th, Fox News searched for a scapegoat to blame other than Donald Trump or the Republican Party. Eventually, they turned on one of their own, telling a fantastical story in which Ray Epps - who was a Trump supporter that participated in the protests on January 6th – was an undercover FBI agent and was responsible for the mob that violently broke into the Capitol and interfered with the peaceful transition of power for the first time in this country's history," the suit begins.

Fox isn't in the apology business. That could cost it a ton of money

Media

Fox isn't in the apology business. That could cost it a ton of money

Fox News paid $787.5 million earlier this year to settle a defamation claim brought by a voting-technology company over falsehoods related to the 2020 presidential election. This new suit is being heard in the same venue, Delaware Superior Court.

Fox pays $12 million to resolve suit alleging bias at Tucker Carlson's show

Media

Fox pays $12 million to resolve suit alleging bias at Tucker Carlson's show

This story is developing and will be updated.