A small lake outside Toronto could be the clue that a new epoch has begun on Earth A team of scientists have identified a geological site in Canada that they say best reflects a new epoch in Earth's history — the Anthropocene era. Francine McCarthy led the group.

Science A small lake outside Toronto could be the clue that a new epoch has begun on Earth A small lake outside Toronto could be the clue that a new epoch has begun on Earth Audio will be available later today. A team of scientists have identified a geological site in Canada that they say best reflects a new epoch in Earth's history — the Anthropocene era. Francine McCarthy led the group. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor