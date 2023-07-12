Pierre Kwenders sings about love — in all of his languages

My uncles always played guitar around or there was always a guitar around and there were always people singing. And my mom and aunties dancing around.

Singing was always part of every gathering, and the music that we would play would be over late at night. Some [would be] old Congolese rhumba songs at parties with things, and most of the time we were also singing at funerals.

I remember when my great-grandmother died, my uncle wrote a song that all of us, the great grandkids, had to sing at the funeral. And it was one of the most beautiful memories of my younger age. And I think that's just something that was in me. And it took me a while to finally realize it. And I think it was that moment when I joined the choir that was kind of the beginning of me realizing that that was the path for me.