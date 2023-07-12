Behind the Scenes — Challenges in Medicine : The Pulse When you're at the doctor's office or a hospital, it's easy to get frustrated. Why is this taking so long? Why do the nurses look so tired? Why does my doctor seem distracted? Who's making sure my diagnosis is right?



There are people, stories, and entire worlds that could provide answers to these questions — but as patients, we don't get to see them. So, on this episode, we'll take you behind the waiting room doors, to talk about some of the big issues that affect the health care workforce. We'll hear stories about the decades-long fight over residents' work hours, the history of travel nursing, and what two long-time ER nurses have to say about burnout. We'll also meet some of the crucial, but little-known, professionals who work behind the scenes in medicine.

