A big question during the NATO summit: Who's in the alliance and who's not? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg about breakthroughs at the summit, and if the alliance is better poised to defend against further aggression from Russia or others.

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg about breakthroughs at the summit, and if the alliance is better poised to defend against further aggression from Russia or others.