Amtrak wants to help Beyoncé fans catch her Renaissance World Tour

Amtrak's solution: Train-aissance. The company posted a twitter thread of routes that will take fans to tour stops — alongside a graphic of a conductor sitting atop a metallic horse.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM")

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: America. America has a problem.

MARTÍNEZ: America has a problem. Well, at least American-based Beyonce fans do. She just kicked off the U.S. leg of her Renaissance World Tour. But how should concertgoers get to the show? Amtrak tweeted a solution - Train-aissance (ph). They posted a Twitter thread of routes that take you to tour stops alongside a graphic of a conductor sitting atop a metallic horse, of course, with all tracks leading to the BeyHive and their queen. It's MORNING EDITION.

