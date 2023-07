Amtrak wants to help Beyoncé fans catch her Renaissance World Tour Amtrak's solution: Train-aissance. The company posted a twitter thread of routes that will take fans to tour stops — alongside a graphic of a conductor sitting atop a metallic horse.

