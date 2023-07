A new law in Florida puts the fate of the state's public-sector unions at risk Public-employee unions in Florida are scrambling to survive. A new labor law requires more workers to be dues-paying members — while making it more difficult to collect union dues.

A new law in Florida puts the fate of the state's public-sector unions at risk

Public-employee unions in Florida are scrambling to survive. A new labor law requires more workers to be dues-paying members — while making it more difficult to collect union dues.