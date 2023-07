Scientists are a step closer to defining when the age of humans officially began Scientists recommend the start of a geological epoch defined by how humans have impacted Earth — soot, plastics and radioactive fallout have made it into the rocks, ice and mud that form our planet.

Science Scientists are a step closer to defining when the age of humans officially began Scientists are a step closer to defining when the age of humans officially began Listen · 2:44 2:44 Scientists recommend the start of a geological epoch defined by how humans have impacted Earth — soot, plastics and radioactive fallout have made it into the rocks, ice and mud that form our planet. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor