Meta's Threads, which is basically a Twitter clone, minimizes news and politics Meta's new app Threads aims to be a friendlier alternative to Twitter by deemphasizing news and politics. But for many people, partisan brawls are a big part of Twitter's appeal.

Business Meta's Threads, which is basically a Twitter clone, minimizes news and politics Meta's Threads, which is basically a Twitter clone, minimizes news and politics Audio will be available later today. Meta's new app Threads aims to be a friendlier alternative to Twitter by deemphasizing news and politics. But for many people, partisan brawls are a big part of Twitter's appeal. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor