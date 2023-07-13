Mail delivery in a Texas neighborhood has been suspended by a persistent hawk

In the Austin community of Travis Heights, a bird is dive-bombing mail carriers, and anyone else walking outside. A biologist says the hawk is likely defending its hatchlings.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The saying says neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night can keep U.S. postal carriers from their appointed rounds. But in one Austin, Texas, neighborhood, mail delivery is suspended by a hawk. The bird dive-bombs mail carriers and anybody else in Travis Heights. A biologist says it's likely defending hatchlings. So for the next few weeks, residents are being asked to collect their mail at the local post office. It's MORNING EDITION.

