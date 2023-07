Mail delivery in a Texas neighborhood has been suspended by a persistent hawk In the Austin community of Travis Heights, a bird is dive-bombing mail carriers, and anyone else walking outside. A biologist says the hawk is likely defending its hatchlings.

