Jury finds Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooter eligible for death penalty A federal jury has found Robert Bowers acted with intent when he killed 11 worshipers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018. This means Bowers could be sentenced to death in the final phase of the trial.

