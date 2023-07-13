Where's the song of the summer? Plus, the making of Beyoncé's 'Crazy in Love'

It's been 20 years since Beyoncé's single Crazy in Love poured out of every radio, car speaker and club for a whole summer — setting her up to be the solo star she is today. Host Brittany Luse revisits that moment and shares the surprising story behind the music with show producer Corey Antonio Rose. Then, she sits down with Beyoncé's longtime stylist Ty Hunter, who put together the iconic looks in the Crazy in Love music video. And finally, she discusses why there is no song of the summer for 2023 — and why that matters — with NPR culture editor Bilal Qureshi.

