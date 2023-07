Older athletes find competition and community at the National Senior Games More than 11,000 athletes from across the U.S. have flocked to Pittsburgh this week to compete in the National Senior Games. The Olympics-style competition celebrates staying active and healthy aging.

Sports Older athletes find competition and community at the National Senior Games Older athletes find competition and community at the National Senior Games Listen · 2:53 2:53 More than 11,000 athletes from across the U.S. have flocked to Pittsburgh this week to compete in the National Senior Games. The Olympics-style competition celebrates staying active and healthy aging. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor