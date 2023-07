Republican presidential candidates vie for the influential evangelical Christian vote Evangelical Christians make up an oversized share of the Republican vote in Iowa. One prominent leader wants the state to move on in 2024, but can anyone pry evangelical votes away from Trump?

Elections Republican presidential candidates vie for the influential evangelical Christian vote Republican presidential candidates vie for the influential evangelical Christian vote Listen · 3:38 3:38 Evangelical Christians make up an oversized share of the Republican vote in Iowa. One prominent leader wants the state to move on in 2024, but can anyone pry evangelical votes away from Trump? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor