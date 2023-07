A breakup led this former White House speechwriter to rediscover her Jewish faith NPR's Rachel Martin talks with former White House speech writer Sarah Hurwitz about the wisdom she found in an unexpected place: her childhood faith.

Religion A breakup led this former White House speechwriter to rediscover her Jewish faith A breakup led this former White House speechwriter to rediscover her Jewish faith Listen · 7:59 7:59 NPR's Rachel Martin talks with former White House speech writer Sarah Hurwitz about the wisdom she found in an unexpected place: her childhood faith. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor