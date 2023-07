Biggest Hollywood strike in decades: SAG-AFTRA walks out after negotiations collapse NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive director and Chief Negotiator for SAG-AFTRA, about the decision by the actors' union to strike.

National Biggest Hollywood strike in decades: SAG-AFTRA walks out after negotiations collapse Biggest Hollywood strike in decades: SAG-AFTRA walks out after negotiations collapse Listen · 4:21 4:21 NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive director and Chief Negotiator for SAG-AFTRA, about the decision by the actors' union to strike. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor