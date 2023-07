A tearful Damar Hamlin presents ESPY Award to the team that saved his life Wednesday night at the ESPYs, Damar Hamlin gave the Pat Tillman Service Award to the Buffalo Bills training staff, some of whom treated him when he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field mid-game.

