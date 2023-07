Rep. Sherrill denounces controversial amendments blocking passing of the NDAA NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., about controversy surrounding some conservative lawmakers pushing to amend policies from the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.

Politics Rep. Sherrill denounces controversial amendments blocking passing of the NDAA Rep. Sherrill denounces controversial amendments blocking passing of the NDAA Listen · 4:10 4:10 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., about controversy surrounding some conservative lawmakers pushing to amend policies from the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor