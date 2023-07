Morning news brief The Hollywood actors' union votes to strike. Extreme heat chokes Phoenix. The federal government's budget deficit nearly tripled in the first nine months of the fiscal year.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:19 11:19 The Hollywood actors' union votes to strike. Extreme heat chokes Phoenix. The federal government's budget deficit nearly tripled in the first nine months of the fiscal year. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor