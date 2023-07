The FDA and WHO disagree over whether aspartame is a 'possible carcinogen' The World Health Organization has designated aspartame as a possible carcinogen. But the FDA disagrees saying the evidence is flawed and artificial sweetener is safe. How much is safe to consume?

Health The FDA and WHO disagree over whether aspartame is a 'possible carcinogen' The FDA and WHO disagree over whether aspartame is a 'possible carcinogen' Listen · 3:32 3:32 The World Health Organization has designated aspartame as a possible carcinogen. But the FDA disagrees saying the evidence is flawed and artificial sweetener is safe. How much is safe to consume? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor