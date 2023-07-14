Something went wrong with the vinyl pressing of Taylor Swift's new album

Swifties rejoiced when Speak Now (Taylor's Version) dropped. But instead of hearing Taylor belt out the song "Mine," some fans got "Soul Vine" by Cabaret Voltaire. Affected fans got a replacement.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Swifties rejoiced last week when "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" finally dropped. And many bought the album to celebrate. However, something went wrong at the vinyl pressing plant because instead of hearing Taylor belt out the song "Mine," some fans got this, "Soul Vine" by Cabaret Voltaire.

(SOUNDBITE OF CABARET VOLTAIRE'S "SOUL VINE (70 BILLION PEOPLE)")

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah, not quite Taylor's vibe. Affected fans were able to get a replacement, so no bad blood.

It's MORNING EDITION.

