Something went wrong with the vinyl pressing of Taylor Swift's new album Swifties rejoiced when Speak Now (Taylor's Version) dropped. But instead of hearing Taylor belt out the song "Mine," some fans got "Soul Vine" by Cabaret Voltaire. Affected fans got a replacement.

