The News Roundup For July 14, 2023

Vermont and New York are bracing for more rain and flooding. The capital of the Green Mountain state, Montpelier, was swamped this week after storms dumped two months' worth of water on the city in two days. President Joe Biden declared an emergency in the state and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to begin distributing aid.

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers have asked a Florida judge to delay the trial concerning his handling of classified documents until after the 2024 election.

The Federal Trade Commission lost its case against Microsoft acquiring the gaming giant Activision Blizzard. Critics of the deal have suggested the merger could decrease competition in the gaming space. The FTC has announced it will appeal the decision.

Meanwhile, overseas, President Biden met with NATO leaders in Lithuania this week and promised heads of state that the U.S. would remain committed to its allies despite "extreme elements" of the GOP signalling otherwise.

The Brazilian government announced that deforestation in the Amazon rainforest is down by more than a third this year, so far.

The longest-serving prime minister of the Netherlands announced he would step down this week, paving the way for a general election. Mark Rutte gave his coalition an ultimatum to limit migration via family reunions for refugees from war zones which led to political infighting.



