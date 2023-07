For farmworkers recovering from Central Valley flooding, the safety net is thin Heavy precipitation caused epic flooding in the Central Valley earlier this year, causing catastrophic damage to homes and crops. Months later, the region is still recovering.

National For farmworkers recovering from Central Valley flooding, the safety net is thin For farmworkers recovering from Central Valley flooding, the safety net is thin Listen · 4:24 4:24 Heavy precipitation caused epic flooding in the Central Valley earlier this year, causing catastrophic damage to homes and crops. Months later, the region is still recovering. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor