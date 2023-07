Truth and laughs run deep in new mockumentary 'Theater Camp' Broadway's Ben Platt heads the eccentric staff of a rundown camp for middle school thespians in the Sundance hit mockumentary Theater Camp.

Review Movie Reviews Truth and laughs run deep in new mockumentary 'Theater Camp' Truth and laughs run deep in new mockumentary 'Theater Camp' Listen · 3:51 3:51 Broadway's Ben Platt heads the eccentric staff of a rundown camp for middle school thespians in the Sundance hit mockumentary Theater Camp. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor