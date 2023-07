The Wimbledon finals are set: Djokovic returns; a new women's champ On Saturday, two players who have never won a Wimbledon title before will compete in the Women's championship. And on the men's side, Novak Djokovic will get his chance at a 24th grand slam.

Sports The Wimbledon finals are set: Djokovic returns; a new women's champ The Wimbledon finals are set: Djokovic returns; a new women's champ Listen · 3:56 3:56 On Saturday, two players who have never won a Wimbledon title before will compete in the Women's championship. And on the men's side, Novak Djokovic will get his chance at a 24th grand slam. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor