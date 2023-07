SAG-AFTRA joins the biggest Hollywood strike in decades NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Kim Masters, editor-at-large at The Hollywood Reporter, about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike happening in tandem with a writer's strike for the first time since 1960.

Business SAG-AFTRA joins the biggest Hollywood strike in decades SAG-AFTRA joins the biggest Hollywood strike in decades Audio will be available later today. NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Kim Masters, editor-at-large at The Hollywood Reporter, about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike happening in tandem with a writer's strike for the first time since 1960. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor