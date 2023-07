A Colorado 'tube to work day' brings the traffic jam to the creek Looking for ways to encourage low carbon commuting, Boulder, Colorado started "tube to work" day 15 years ago. Now, every July people hop on inner tubes in office attire and float down Boulder Creek.

