How many Russians have died in Ukraine? New data estimates soldier casualties Independent Russian media outlets Meduza and Mediazona have used statistical modeling to estimate the number of Russian soldiers killed so far in Ukraine: around 47,000.

Europe How many Russians have died in Ukraine? New data estimates soldier casualties How many Russians have died in Ukraine? New data estimates soldier casualties Audio will be available later today. Independent Russian media outlets Meduza and Mediazona have used statistical modeling to estimate the number of Russian soldiers killed so far in Ukraine: around 47,000. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor