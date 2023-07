Former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich wrote about finding out why he's short NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Robert Reich, former U.S. secretary of labor, about how being short has affected his life.

Culture Former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich wrote about finding out why he's short Former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich wrote about finding out why he's short Listen · 5:35 5:35 NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Robert Reich, former U.S. secretary of labor, about how being short has affected his life. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor