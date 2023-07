Hollywood actors are on the picket lines as they strike against major studios The latest developments in the strike by Hollywood actors that began after the SAG-AFTRA union called off negotiations with movie and television studios on Thursday.

National Hollywood actors are on the picket lines as they strike against major studios Hollywood actors are on the picket lines as they strike against major studios Listen · 3:56 3:56 The latest developments in the strike by Hollywood actors that began after the SAG-AFTRA union called off negotiations with movie and television studios on Thursday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor