In Virginia, reopening a 125-year-old case rights a historical injustice A judge in Virginia dismissed charges against a Black man who was lynched after being accused of sexually assaulting a white woman 125 years ago.

Race In Virginia, reopening a 125-year-old case rights a historical injustice A judge in Virginia dismissed charges against a Black man who was lynched after being accused of sexually assaulting a white woman 125 years ago.