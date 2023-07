German filmmaker Christian Petzold on his latest movie 'Afire' NPR's Scott Simon speaks with German filmmaker Christian Petzold about his latest movie, "Afire," a love story set in a country house while a forest fire rages nearby.

Movies German filmmaker Christian Petzold on his latest movie 'Afire' German filmmaker Christian Petzold on his latest movie 'Afire' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with German filmmaker Christian Petzold about his latest movie, "Afire," a love story set in a country house while a forest fire rages nearby. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor