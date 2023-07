How Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli became an animation powerhouse Internationally famous animation artist Hayao Miyazaki's final film How Do You Live was released this week in Japan. NPR's Scott Detrow talks to Susan Napier, author of Miyazaki World: A Life in Art.

