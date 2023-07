Unhoused people are bearing the brunt of extreme heat in Palm Springs In the resort town of Palm Springs, temperatures over the weekend are approaching 120. With only 25 shelter beds, the city is struggling to protect its unhoused residents from the heat.

Weather Unhoused people are bearing the brunt of extreme heat in Palm Springs In the resort town of Palm Springs, temperatures over the weekend are approaching 120. With only 25 shelter beds, the city is struggling to protect its unhoused residents from the heat.