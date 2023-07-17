Some books are made for summer. NPR staffers share their all-time favorites

The Interestings of the title is the name for a group of teens at an arts summer camp. The book is the story of how they do or don't fulfill their potential as they grow into adulthood. How their friendships ebb and flow. How life disappoints and astonishes us.

But really it's about how friends help you see — and become — yourself. And because it's written by Meg Wolitzer, the story is gorgeous and juicy and so unputdownable — perfect to devour in summer, when life feels limitless.

— Justine Kenin, editor, All Things Considered