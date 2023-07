Only a small percentage of older video games are accessible now, a new survey finds A new survey examining the availability of old video games finds that only a small percentage of games released before 2010 are still readily accessible today.

Culture Only a small percentage of older video games are accessible now, a new survey finds Only a small percentage of older video games are accessible now, a new survey finds Listen · 1:40 1:40 A new survey examining the availability of old video games finds that only a small percentage of games released before 2010 are still readily accessible today. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor