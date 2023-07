The WNBA's All-Star Game MVP trophy has gotten a major upgrade Last year, Kelsey Plum got what looked like a middle school participation trophy, and the WNBA was shamed for it. It worked. This year's MVP, Jewell Loyd, got a huge trophy worthy of her performance.

Sports The WNBA's All-Star Game MVP trophy has gotten a major upgrade The WNBA's All-Star Game MVP trophy has gotten a major upgrade Listen · 0:27 0:27 Last year, Kelsey Plum got what looked like a middle school participation trophy, and the WNBA was shamed for it. It worked. This year's MVP, Jewell Loyd, got a huge trophy worthy of her performance. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor