David Wessel discusses the Federal Reserve's next course of action NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center at the Brookings Institution, about the Federal Reserve's next course of action and the prospect of a "soft landing."

Economy David Wessel discusses the Federal Reserve's next course of action David Wessel discusses the Federal Reserve's next course of action Listen · 3:32 3:32 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center at the Brookings Institution, about the Federal Reserve's next course of action and the prospect of a "soft landing." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor