Virginia reseachers look into whether 'forever chemicals' are building up in fish With PFAS < >, the forever chemicals, showing up in drinking water, researchers in Virginia want to know if they're building up in fish as well.

Environment Virginia reseachers look into whether 'forever chemicals' are building up in fish Virginia reseachers look into whether 'forever chemicals' are building up in fish Listen · 2:40 2:40 With PFAS < >, the forever chemicals, showing up in drinking water, researchers in Virginia want to know if they're building up in fish as well. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor