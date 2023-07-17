Environment Virginia reseachers look into whether 'forever chemicals' are building up in fish July 17, 20235:10 AM ET Heard on Morning Edition By Roxy Todd Virginia reseachers look into whether 'forever chemicals' are building up in fish Listen · 2:40 2:40 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1188042823/1188042824" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> With PFAS <>, the forever chemicals, showing up in drinking water, researchers in Virginia want to know if they're building up in fish as well. Facebook Flipboard Email