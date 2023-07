Explosions reported on key bridge linking annexed Crimea and Russia's mainland At least two people have died and another was injured after what Russian authorities are calling an "emergency" on a key bridge linking the Russian mainland to annexed Crimea.

Europe Explosions reported on key bridge linking annexed Crimea and Russia's mainland Explosions reported on key bridge linking annexed Crimea and Russia's mainland Audio will be available later today. At least two people have died and another was injured after what Russian authorities are calling an "emergency" on a key bridge linking the Russian mainland to annexed Crimea. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor