What lessons can be learned from the 1980 actors strike? NPR's A Martinez talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about the lessons that can be learned from the 1980 actors strike as a new strike is now underway.

National What lessons can be learned from the 1980 actors strike? What lessons can be learned from the 1980 actors strike? Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about the lessons that can be learned from the 1980 actors strike as a new strike is now underway. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor