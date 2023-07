The Weeknd sets attendance records during weekend performances in London The Weeknd set attendance records during recent concerts in London, performing for 160,000 fans on July 7-8. It's a welcome win since many agreed that his show "The Idol" was not worth idolizing.

Music The Weeknd sets attendance records during weekend performances in London The Weeknd sets attendance records during weekend performances in London Listen · 0:27 0:27 The Weeknd set attendance records during recent concerts in London, performing for 160,000 fans on July 7-8. It's a welcome win since many agreed that his show "The Idol" was not worth idolizing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor