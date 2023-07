Fans in Florida welcome global soccer star Lionel Messi to Inter Miami Global soccer star Lionel Messi is receiving a hero's welcome in Florida. He's joining Major League Soccer's Inter Miami in a move that's bringing new attention and fans to the pro sport in the U.S.

