Also, jazz critic Kevin Whitehead reviews a newly unearthed recording from tenor saxophonist Clifford Jordan.

Fresh Air How 'Toxic Fashion' Can Make Us Sick How 'Toxic Fashion' Can Make Us Sick Listen · 45:59 45:59 In 2018, Delta airlines unveiled new uniforms made of a synthetic-blend fabric. Soon after, flight attendants began to get sick with rashes, hair loss, and brain fog. Alden Wicker explains how toxic chemicals get in clothes in To Dye For.



